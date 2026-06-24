DMK alleges misuse of DIPR for political messaging

Chennai, June 24:

The Dravida Munnetra Kazhagam on Wednesday accused the Tamil Nadu government of misusing the Department of Information and Public Relations (DIPR) for political purposes, cautioning that it may initiate legal action if the practice continues.

The controversy erupted after the DIPR released a video clip featuring Chief Minister C. Joseph Vijay speaking in the Assembly. The clip reportedly carried a caption describing his remarks as a “befitting reply” to the Opposition, which drew sharp criticism from DMK leaders.

Condemning the move, DMK Rajya Sabha MP and senior advocate P. Wilson alleged that official government platforms were being used to target opposition parties and their legislators.

In a post on social media platform X, Wilson stressed that there must be a clear separation between the functioning of a political party and that of the government. “It is unprecedented for a government department funded by public money to be used for political messaging against the Opposition. The DIPR is meant to disseminate official information and government programmes, not function as a political communication platform,” he said.

He further urged the Chief Minister to refrain from using the department as a personal public relations agency. Warning of possible legal recourse, Wilson said the Opposition would not hesitate to act if such practices persist.

“The department operates using public funds. If it continues to be used for partisan purposes, appropriate legal action will be initiated,” he stated.

Wilson also raised questions over whether the government’s communication strategy was influenced by the recent appointment of Jagadish as Personal Secretary to the Chief Minister, hinting at a possible shift in how official messaging is being handled.

The issue has added to the ongoing political tensions in the state, with the ruling dispensation yet to officially respond to the allegations.