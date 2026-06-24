Bypoll preparations iIlntensify for 6 vacant Assembly seats

Chennai, June 24:

Preparations are in full swing for conducting by-elections in six vacant Assembly constituencies across Tamil Nadu, as election authorities step up efforts to ensure readiness for the upcoming polls.

The constituencies currently vacant are Tiruchirappalli (East), Madhuranthakam, Dharapuram, Ambasamudram, Perundurai, and Viralimalai. These seats have remained unrepresented, prompting the need for by-elections.

Officials have begun extensive verification and testing of Electronic Voting Machines (EVMs) to be used during polling. The testing process in Tiruchirappalli (East), Madhuranthakam, Dharapuram, Ambasamudram, and Perundurai has reached the final stage. In Viralimalai, the testing of EVMs is expected to begin soon.

The Tamil Nadu Chief Electoral Officer had earlier instructed the district collectors of the concerned districts to submit detailed reports by June 22. These reports include key information such as the total number of voters, polling stations, availability of election staff, assistant returning officers, and police deployment.

Based on the reports submitted by the district administrations, all necessary details will be forwarded to the Election Commission of India. The Commission will review the preparedness and announce the schedule for the by-elections.

Election officials stated that once the dates are finalized, the state will enter full election mode, with political parties expected to intensify their campaign activities.

The upcoming by-elections are expected to be closely watched, as they will reflect the current political mood and could have an impact on the overall political landscape in Tamil Nadu.