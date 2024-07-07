Final Procession of BSP-TN Leader Armstrong Commences in Perambur

The final procession of Bahujan Samaj Party (BSP) Tamil Nadu leader Armstrong began in Perambur today. Armstrong was tragically killed a couple of days ago by a gang near Perambur. The procession marks a somber occasion as supporters and loved ones gather to pay their last respects.

In a special hearing held on Sunday morning, the Madras High Court permitted the burial of the late BSP leader Armstrong at a private property in Pothur Village, Thiruvallur district, Tamil Nadu. The court also granted liberty to the petitioners to approach the authorities if they intended to construct a memorial manimandapam, hospital, school, or other structures in Armstrong’s name.

Justice Bhavani Subbaroyan, who presided over the case, requested all parties to cooperate with the government to ensure that the burial procession is conducted peacefully. Additionally, the court directed the police to provide appropriate protection for the procession to maintain order and safety.

The court’s decision came in response to a petition filed by Armstrong’s wife, seeking permission to bury his body at the BSP party office in Chennai. However, the court opted for a private property in Pothur Village as the final resting place for the late leader.

Armstrong was a prominent figure in Tamil Nadu’s political landscape, known for his commitment to social justice and the upliftment of marginalized communities. His untimely death has left a void in the state’s political arena, and his supporters mourn the loss of a dedicated leader.

As the procession makes its way through Perambur, the community stands united in grief and solidarity, honoring Armstrong’s legacy and contributions.