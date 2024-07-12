CM Stalin writes to MEA

Chief Minister M K Stalin on Thursday called upon the union government to urgently activate diplomatic channels to secure the immediate release of Tamil Nadu fishermen arrested by the Sri Lankan Navy. He emphasized the need for strong and coordinated efforts to address the ongoing fishermen issue.

In his official letter to Union External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar, Stalin highlighted the arrest of 13 fishermen from Tamil Nadu, along with their mechanized fishing boats bearing registration numbers IND-TN-08-MM-364, IND-TN-16-MM-2043, and IND-TN-08-MM-1478, by Sri Lankan authorities on July 11.

“Our fishermen, who depend on the sea for their livelihood, face an unprecedented crisis,” Stalin said. He pointed out that the Sri Lankan authorities have detained 173 fishing boats and 80 fishermen, severely impacting their livelihoods and causing immense distress to their families.

Stalin urged the Ministry of External Affairs to make strong and coordinated efforts to address the matter urgently. “I also request that appropriate diplomatic channels may be activated to ensure the immediate release of all the fishermen and their fishing boats,” he added.

The Chief Minister’s appeal underscores the pressing nature of the issue, as the detentions have caused significant hardship for the fishing communities in Tamil Nadu.