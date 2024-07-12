Cong lashes out at Annamalai

The Tamil Nadu unit of the Congress party expressed strong disapproval of TN BJP president K Annamalai’s remarks against its state president, K Selvaperunthagai. In a forceful press conference held at the state Congress headquarters, Sathyamurthy Bhavan, on Thursday afternoon, senior state Congress leader ‘Tiruchy’ Velusamy issued a stern warning to Annamalai, urging him to be cautious in his criticism of Congress leaders.

Velusamy highlighted Annamalai’s past as an IPS officer in Karnataka, questioning his loyalty and integrity. “When he (Annamalai) was an IPS officer in Karnataka, did he not proclaim that he was a proud Kannadiga and he would remain a Kannadiga till his death and he would side with the state on the Cauvery issue?” Velusamy asked.

Labeling Annamalai an “insult” to Tamil Nadu politics, Velusamy demanded transparency regarding the reasons behind Annamalai’s resignation from the IPS in Karnataka. “You must make public the reason why you quit IPS in Karnataka. If you don’t, I will. If Annamalai had not resigned then, he would have been put behind bars,” Velusamy claimed.

Velusamy also defended Selvaperunthagai, emphasizing his democratic legitimacy. “Selvaperunthagai is not like you. He was elected MLA from his native by the voters. First, you win a panchayat election and then speak,” Velusamy retorted.

He further questioned Annamalai’s financial integrity and his connection to politics. “How are you paying rent in lakhs for your house in Chennai? Where did you get this money from? Was it earned legally? What is your connection to politics?” Velusamy queried.

The presser reflects the escalating political tensions between the Congress and the BJP in Tamil Nadu, with both parties trading barbs and questioning each other’s credibility and intentions.