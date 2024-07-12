Annamalai vows to ‘destroy political devils’ in TN

In a provocative statement, BJP state president K Annamalai referred to politicians in Tamil Nadu as “devils” and vowed to eliminate them “one by one.” His remarks came after paying tribute to freedom fighter Maaveeran Azhagu Muthu Kone on the occasion of his birth anniversary.

Speaking to reporters, Annamalai said, “There are many devils in Tamil Nadu and this ‘Vedhalam’ (phantom) came here to drive away those devils. There has been no development in Tamil Nadu for 70 years. There is no water for irrigation, and there is poverty everywhere. It is all because of those devils. I will drive away each devil one by one.”

His comments were seen as a direct response to former minister and AIADMK’s organizing secretary D Jayakumar, who had criticized him.

Annamalai also reiterated his accusations against Tamil Nadu Congress Committee (TNCC) president K Selvaperunthagai, claiming he was previously arrested under the Goondas Act. He dismissed the Congress MLA’s denials as lies.

In a related development, TN BJP spokesperson ANS Prasad urged the ruling DMK government to build a memorial for the late Bahujan Samaj Party (BSP) state president K Armstrong in the Perambur area. Prasad accused TNCC chief Selvaperunthagai of attempting to divert attention from the Armstrong murder case by defaming Annamalai.

“We urge the ruling DMK government to name a street after K Armstrong in the Perambur area and construct a memorial for him in Perambur,” Prasad said in a statement.