Collegium recommends elevation of Justice Mahadevan to SC judge

In a significant development, the Supreme Court’s Collegium has recommended the elevation of the acting Chief Justice of the Madras High Court, R Mahadevan, to the position of a Supreme Court Judge. The announcement was made through a notification released by the Collegium on July 11.

The notification highlighted that the Collegium had meticulously considered the names of Chief Justices from various High Courts, as well as senior Judges, for elevation to the Supreme Court to fill the two vacancies arising from the recent retirements of Justice Aniruddha Bose and Justice A S Bopanna.

In making these recommendations, the Collegium emphasized the importance of ensuring diversity in terms of region, gender, and community. It also underscored the necessity of including marginalized and backward segments of the community in the Supreme Court Bench. Justice R Mahadevan, hailing from a backward community in Tamil Nadu, is seen as a significant addition to the Bench, contributing to its diversity.

The Collegium’s notification noted that Justice R Mahadevan’s extensive experience and performance on the judicial side, coupled with his tenure as a senior Judge of the High Court, made him eminently suitable for appointment as a Supreme Court Judge.

In addition to Justice Mahadevan, the Collegium has also recommended the elevation of the Chief Justice of Jammu and Kashmir and Ladakh to the Supreme Court.

These recommendations are expected to bolster the diversity and representation within the Supreme Court, reflecting the Collegium’s commitment to an inclusive judiciary. The elevation of Justice R Mahadevan, in particular, underscores the importance of recognizing and integrating judicial talent from various regions and communities into the highest echelons of the Indian judiciary.