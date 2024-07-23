Trump wants to take US back in time: Kamala Harris

Washington: Vice President Kamala Harris highlighted the stark contrast between her vision for America’s future and Donald Trump’s agenda, saying that the former US President wants to take the country back in time.

Declaring victory in her quest to secure the party’s backing for the upcoming election, Harris has released a statement on social media, asserting that she is proud and that she intends to defeat Donald Trump.

Harris celebrated the broad support that propelled her campaign to victory, noting the crucial role of her home state’s delegation.

“When I announced my campaign for President, I said I intended to go out and earn this nomination. Tonight, I am proud to have secured the broad support needed to become our party’s nominee, and as a daughter of California, I am proud that my home state’s delegation helped put our campaign over the top. I look forward to formally accepting the nomination soon,” Harris said.