Jaiswal moves out of Mumbai, To play for Goa

Yashasvi Jaiswal has taken a sudden decision that sent shockwaves in domestic cricket around the country. Jaiswal wrote to the Mumbai Cricket Association on Tuesday, expressing his wish to leave Mumbai for Goa, and the governing body swiftly accepted his request. Jaiswal’s shock move will see the left-handed 23-year-old play for Goa from the 2025-26 season where he could be appointed captain, though it remains to be seen how much time he would be able to give to the state side given the packed international calendar.

Jaiswal last played for Mumbai against Jammu and Kashmir in their Ranji Trophy Group A league round match from January 23-25 following the strict implementation of the BCCI directives that all India players should play domestic cricket if not on national duty.

Jaiswal could well captain Goa when he is not on national duty.