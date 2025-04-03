Kiwis beats Pak to win ODI series

Islamabad, Apr 3: Mitchell Hay’s rollicking 99 not out, backed by some feisty seam bowling, steered New Zealand to an 84-run win over Pakistan to take an unbeatable lead in their one-day international (ODI) series.
New Zealand made 292-8 and bowled Pakistan out for 208 in the 42nd over at Seddon Park, Hamilton, in the second of three ODIs on Wednesday.
Hay’s lusty hitting snapped a mid-innings slump by the hosts as he raced to a career-best score, which included 22 runs off the final over bowled by Mohammad Wasim.
The wicketkeeper-batsman smacked seven fours and as many sixes in his 78-ball innings after going into the middle with New Zealand struggling at 132-5 in the 27th over.
In reply, Pakistan’s top order was in early trouble when Will O’Rourke had Abdullah Shafique (1) caught at first slip in the third over, and in the following over Babar Azam (1) was caught at second slip off Jacob Duffy.
Duffy struck again in his next over with the wicket of Imam-ul-Haq. Pakistan were 9-3 in the sixth over, whereas New Zealand at the same stage were 50-0.
Ben Sears entered the attack and took two wickets in his first over, removing Salman Agha for 9 runs and Mohammad Rizwan for 5.
A combination of poor shot selection and some lively seam bowling reduced Pakistan to 32-5 after 12 overs.