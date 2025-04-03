Kiwis beats Pak to win ODI series

Mitchell Hay’s rollicking 99 not out, backed by some feisty seam bowling, steered New Zealand to an 84-run win over Pakistan to take an unbeatable lead in their one-day international (ODI) series.

New Zealand made 292-8 and bowled Pakistan out for 208 in the 42nd over at Seddon Park, Hamilton, in the second of three ODIs on Wednesday.

Hay’s lusty hitting snapped a mid-innings slump by the hosts as he raced to a career-best score, which included 22 runs off the final over bowled by Mohammad Wasim.