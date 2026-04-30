God powers my bat, Not AI: Sooryavanshi 

Jaipur, Apr 30:

Rajasthan Royals (RR) young batter Vaibhav Sooryavanshi has responded to the viral ‘AI chip’ claims surrounding his bat, delivering a humorous and composed reply that quickly grabbed attention. The young batter joked that whatever power he has comes straight from above, adding that if anything is installed, it’s by God and he’s simply using it.

“God has given it to me. He himself said something is installed in my bat. I am using that,” Vaibhav said in a video released by Rajasthan Royals on X.

Vaibhav’s comments came after Pakistani analyst Nauman Niaz jokingly questioned the source of Sooryavanshi’s incredible power. Niaz had playfully suggested that the bat should be tested in a lab, comparing it to doping checks, while expressing amazement at the teenager’s shot-making ability.“Think about it. What is this kid? Get his bat checked. Like WADA conducts dope tests, send him to a lab. He probably used an AI chip in his bat. He is unreal. What a player,” Niaz said during a show called ‘Smaash Hit’.

“When you’re 18, your body builds muscle… this one is just 16. He doesn’t have the power game as much as he has technique… he used the full 360 degree,” he added.

The buzz around Sooryavanshi picked up again following his latest impactful knock against the Punjab Kings (PBKS) on Tuesday. Chasing a challenging total, the young opener blazed his way to 43 runs off just 16 balls, giving his team a flying start.Beyond the fireworks, his consistency has stood out just as much as his strike rate. In nine matches, he has piled up 400 runs at an average of 44.44, paired with a remarkable strike rate of 238.10.