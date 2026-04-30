Iran’s bid to end war meets US scepticism

Tehran, Apr 30:

The Trump administration has indicated it is unlikely to accept Iran’s proposal aimed at ending the ongoing conflict and reopening the Strait of Hormuz in exchange for the lifting of US restrictions.

The Iranian offer, delivered through Pakistan, suggested postponing negotiations on Tehran’s nuclear program. However, US Secretary of State Marco Rubio rejected the idea of delaying nuclear discussions, stressing that any agreement must firmly prevent Iran from developing nuclear weapons capability.

The White House confirmed that President Donald Trump’s national security team has reviewed the proposal, and Trump is expected to respond later.

The proposal emerged as Iranian Foreign Minister Abbas Araghchi visited Russia, a key ally of Tehran, though Moscow’s potential role in mediating or supporting the initiative remains unclear.

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