Easy win for SRH against MI 

Mumbai, Apr 30:

Travis Head (76) and Heinrich Klaasen (65 not out) outmuscled Ryan Rickelton’s record 123 not out for Mumbai Indians as Sunrisers Hyderabad romped home to a six-wicket in their Indian Premier League contest, here on Wednesday.

After Rickelton’s highest individual score for MI and also their fastest-ever ton in IPL history took the hosts to a formidable 243/5, SRH rode on a combined batting show to win with eight balls to spare.

Mumbai Indians had also registered their highest score batting first, but SRH recorded the fourth-highest successful run chase in IPL history on a docile wicket which provided absolutely no competition between the bat and the ball.Chasing 244, SRH made 249/4 in 18.4 overs.While Head provided early fireworks racing to 30-ball 76 with eight sixes and four fours, Klaasen produced an equally brutal knock to finish with 65 not out off 30 balls with seven fours and four sixes.For MI, a string of missed opportunities early on proved costly in their sixth defeat in eight matches.

While he was in his usual element, Head’s knock was also littered with lifelines provided by MI.The first ball of the third over from Trent Boult (1/41) swu