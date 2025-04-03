Chinese military activity around its territory: Taiwan

Taiwan recorded heightened Chinese military activity around its territory, with over 70 aircraft, 15 vessels and 4 ships detected operating around the island as shared by Taiwan’s Ministry of Defence (MND). As per the MND, 76 aircraft, 15 naval vessels and 4 official ships were detected.

Of these, 37 sorties crossed the median line and entered into Taiwan’s northern, central, southwestern, and eastern Air Defence Identification Zone (ADIZ).

The Defence Ministry said that it has monitored the situation and responded. “76 PLA aircraft, 15 PLAN vessels and 4 official ships operating around Taiwan were detected up until 6 a.m. (UTC+8) today.

37 sorties crossed the median line and entered Taiwan’s northern, central, southwestern, and eastern ADIZ. We have monitored the situation and responded”, MND wrote on X.