Nepal: Aircraft carrying 19 passengers crashes during take off

A private airline aircraft with 19 people on board crashed during takeoff at the Tribhuvan International Airport in Kathmandu today. The incident occurred at approximately 11 am local time, involving a Pokhara-bound Saurya Airlines plane.

According to sources, all 19 people, including the aircrew, were aboard the aircraft when it met with the accident. The exact cause of the crash is yet to be determined.

The pilot of the aircraft was immediately taken to a nearby hospital for treatment, a security official deployed at the airport informed PTI. The official did not provide further details about the pilot’s condition or the specifics of the injuries sustained.

A fire that erupted from the aircraft following the crash has been successfully extinguished. Emergency services, including police and firefighters, are actively engaged in rescue operations at the site of the accident. The extent of casualties and injuries among the passengers and crew is still being assessed.

Further information is awaited as authorities continue their investigation into the incident.