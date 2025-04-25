Vellore scorches at 40.2°C, Heatwave grips TN

Vellore Sizzles at 40.2°C; Karur, Tiruchy Trail Close Behind as Heatwave Grips Tamil Nadu

Tamil Nadu continues to reel under intense summer heat, with Vellore recording the highest temperature in the state on April 24, touching a scorching 40.2°C. The heatwave conditions extended across several districts, with Karur (40.0°C) and Tiruchy (39.7°C) not far behind, as much of the state experienced relentless sunshine and sweltering weather.

The heat was not limited to just a few pockets. Temperatures soared across the state:

Madurai Airport recorded 39.5°C,

Tiruttani saw 39.2°C,

Salem and Dharmapuri both registered 39.0°C,

Madurai City stood at 38.6°C,

Chennai Airport was not spared either, logging 38.2°C.

According to popular weather blogger Pradeep John, also known as the Tamil Nadu Weatherman, Karur and Erode could potentially overtake Vellore in the coming days if the heat trend continues. “Regions like Tiruchy, Thanjavur, Madurai, Salem, and Tiruttani are expected to hover around the 39°C ±1°C range,” he added.

The Regional Meteorological Centre (RMC), Chennai, has also forecast above-normal temperatures by 2–3°C in several interior districts. With high humidity levels, many areas—particularly in Tamil Nadu, Puducherry, and Karaikal—are expected to witness discomfort weather conditions, especially during the afternoons.

In a bit of respite, evening thunderstorms are likely in parts of South Tamil Nadu, including Kanniyakumari, Tenkasi, Virudhunagar, Madurai, and Tirunelveli, according to Pradeep John. South Kerala may also receive some convective rainfall.

However, Chennai remains trapped in a pattern of hot and humid days. The weak sea breeze, which typically brings some afternoon relief, has been ineffective, making evenings equally uncomfortable for city dwellers.

With temperatures set to remain high, authorities and health officials have advised the public to stay hydrated, avoid direct sun exposure during peak hours (12 PM to 3 PM),