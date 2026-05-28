Share views on poll debacle: DMK president Stalin to cadre

Chennai, May 28:

Dravida Munnetra Kazhagam (DMK) president M. K. Stalin on Wednesday called upon party cadre, functionaries, sympathisers and the general public to share their views on the reasons behind the party’s defeat in the recent Assembly election.

In an official statement, Stalin announced the launch of a dedicated online portal to gather feedback and suggestions.

The portal has already witnessed significant engagement, recording around 4.60 lakh views as of Wednesday. Stalin urged stakeholders to submit their opinions and insights on the electoral setback through the platform before the May 31 deadline.

“We invite cadres, sympathisers, functionaries and the public to register their views and reasons for the DMK’s poll debacle,” he said, emphasising the importance of introspection and grassroots feedback in rebuilding the party’s strategy.

Earlier, Stalin had constituted a 36-member committee tasked with conducting constituency-wise assessments across Tamil Nadu. The panel is interacting with party workers at the grassroots level to identify lapses and understand the factors that contributed to the electoral loss.