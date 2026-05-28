AIADMK Factions Patch Up, Velumani Says “All Is Well” After Withdrawal of Pleas

Chennai, May 28:

In a significant political development, senior S. P. Velumani on Wednesday asserted that there is “no split” in the All India Anna Dravida Munnetra Kazhagam, describing recent tensions as merely “differences of opinion” after rival factions withdrew petitions filed against each other.

The move comes as both factions within the party decided to withdraw their pleas before the Tamil Nadu Assembly Speaker seeking disqualification of MLAs from the opposing camp. This withdrawal is being seen as a crucial step towards reconciliation following weeks of internal turmoil.

The rift had emerged after a section of MLAs, led by Velumani and C. Ve. Shanmugam, broke ranks during the recent trust vote and backed the ruling government, triggering a sharp divide within the party.