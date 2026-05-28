Vijay Meets Modi in Delhi, Sparks Political Buzz Over Centre–State Ties

Chennai, May 28:

In a politically significant development, C. Joseph Vijay on Wednesday met Prime Minister Narendra Modi in New Delhi, marking their first interaction in nearly 12 years and coming just weeks after Vijay assumed office as Tamil Nadu’s Chief Minister.

The meeting, held at Seva Teerth, triggered widespread political speculation about the evolving relationship between the Union government and Tamil Nadu’s new leadership.

During the discussion, Vijay submitted a detailed memorandum outlining several key concerns of the state. Among the major issues raised were the Vande Mataram controversy, the long-standing Mekedatu dam dispute with Karnataka, demands related to defence projects in Tamil Nadu, and the recurring issue of Tamil Nadu fishermen being arrested by Sri Lankan authorities.

Sources indicated that Vijay emphasized the need for cooperative federalism and sought the Centre’s intervention in resolving matters affecting the state’s interests and livelihood concerns, particularly those impacting coastal communities.