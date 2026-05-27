IPL: RR takes on SRH in crucial eliminator clash today

Chandigarh, May 27:

In a high-stakes encounter in the Indian Premier League 2026 season, Rajasthan Royals will lock horns with Sunrisers Hyderabad in the Eliminator — the second playoff match — scheduled for today.

With no room for error, the contest carries immense significance as the losing side will be knocked out of the tournament, while the winner will advance further in the race for the title.

Rajasthan Royals enter the contest banking heavily on their top-order batting strength. Skipper Ryan Parag and openers Jaiswal, Sooryavanshi will be expected to deliver with the bat and provide a strong foundation. However, RR’s inconsistency in finishing matches remains a concern, making their middle and lower order performance crucial in this do-or-die clash.

On the other hand, Sunrisers Hyderabad appear to be a more balanced unit this season. Led by Pat Cummins, SRH have displayed consistency with both bat and ball. Abhishek Sharma, Heinrich Klaasen, Ishan Kishan have been a key contributors, while their pace attack has often put opposition teams under pressure, especially during the death overs.

The match is expected to witness intense battles across all phases of the game. RR’s top order will face a stern test against SRH’s disciplined pace bowling, while the Royals’ spin attack could play a decisive role in containing SRH’s aggressive middle order. Execution under pressure, particularly in the final overs, is likely to determine the outcome.

With everything on the line, both teams will aim to bring their best performance to the field. As the second playoff of the season unfolds, fans can expect a thrilling contest, where one team’s journey will come to an end while the other moves a step closer to IPL glory.