Fuel prices see sixth consecutive hike 

Chennai, May 27:

Petrol and diesel prices have been increased again today in Chennai, marking the sixth hike in the past few days, continuing the upward trend in fuel rates across Tamil Nadu.

According to the latest revision, petrol price has been hiked by 33 paise per litre, while diesel price has gone up by 32 paise per litre. This steady increase is part of the daily price revision system followed by oil marketing companies.

With today’s revision, fuel prices in Chennai have been witnessing consistent fluctuations, with more upward movements in recent days. After a brief period of stability, prices have now entered a phase of gradual increase.

Fuel rates in India are revised on a daily basis depending on global crude oil prices and currency exchange rates. The current rise is largely attributed to the increase in international crude oil prices and market volatility.

In the last few days, petrol and diesel prices have been climbing steadily, making this the sixth consecutive increase, which has added to the financial burden on the public.

Experts point out that global geopolitical developments, crude oil demand, and supply conditions continue to influence fuel prices. Even minor changes in these factors result in price revisions at the domestic level.

As fuel prices directly impact transportation and essential commodities, the repeated hikes are likely to have a cascading effect on overall living costs.

With no immediate signs of stabilization in global oil markets, consumers may continue to witness further fluctuations in petrol and diesel prices in the coming days.