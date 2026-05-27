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Trump shares US envoy’s post on his praise of Modi

US President Donald Trump shared a social media post of American envoy to India Sergio Gor highlighting his leader's praise for Prime Minister Narendra Modi.
NT BureauBy No Comments
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Washington,  May 27:

US President Donald Trump shared a social media post of American envoy to India Sergio Gor highlighting his leader’s praise for Prime Minister Narendra Modi.

President Trump called me tonight. He had a clear message: ‘I love Prime Minister Modi. We’ve never been closer to India. I’m a big, big fan of Prime Minister Modi…’,” Gor said in a post on X on Sunday . Trump reposted the message on his official Truth Social account on Monday evening along with a video clip from America’s 250th anniversary celebrations at Bharat Mandapam in New Delhi. India can count on me 100 percent, Trump said on Sunday night, calling Prime Minister Narendra Modi a “great” friend.

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