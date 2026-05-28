Brahmotsavam begins at Kanchi Varadaraja Perumal temple

Article by D SUNDAR

Kanchipuram, May 28:

The annual Vaikasi Brahmotsavam at Varadaraja Perumal Temple commenced early this morning with the traditional flag hoisting (Dwajarohanam) performed by Vedic scholars amid chanting of sacred hymns.

The festival, one of the most important in the temple calendar, will span several days and is expected to draw devotees from across the state and beyond. The highlight of the celebrations will be the grand Garuda Sevai on the third day, when the deity will be taken out in a majestic procession on the Garuda vahanam. The seventh day will feature the ther (temple chariot) festival, during which devotees will pull the decorated temple car through the streets.

Authorities have made elaborate arrangements for the smooth conduct of the festival, including crowd management, security, traffic regulation, medical facilities, and drinking water supply. Special darshan arrangements have also been put in place to handle the expected surge in devotees.

Religious events such as recitation of Divya Prabandham and cultural programmes will be conducted throughout the festival period, creating a vibrant spiritual atmosphere around the temple.

Officials expect lakhs of devotees to throng the temple, particularly on key days like Garuda Sevai and the chariot procession.