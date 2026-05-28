Heat peaks across TN, relief rain likely in several districts

Chennai, May 28:

The Regional Meteorological Centre (RMC) has issued a weather alert warning of intense heat and humidity across coastal parts of Tamil Nadu, leading to widespread discomfort among residents. The combination of high daytime temperatures and elevated nighttime humidity levels is expected to persist over the next couple of days.

According to the bulletin, maximum temperatures are likely to remain above normal by 2 to 3 degrees Celsius over the north interior districts of Tamil Nadu, while other regions will experience near-normal temperatures until May 29. Coastal areas, in particular, are witnessing sultry conditions due to high moisture content in the air.

However, there is some relief in sight. The weather department has forecast heavy rainfall at isolated places across several districts on May 28. These include the Nilgiris, Coimbatore, Tirupur, Dindigul, Theni, Vellore, Tirupattur, Krishnagiri, Dharmapuri, Salem, and Erode. The rainfall activity is expected to bring down temperatures and provide respite from the prevailing heat.

Rainfall is also likely to continue on May 29 in a few northern districts, including Vellore, Tirupattur, Krishnagiri, Dharmapuri, and Ranipet, though it will be more scattered in nature.

In Chennai, the maximum temperature is expected to hover between 40°C and 41°C on May 28, while the minimum temperature may settle around 29°C. The sky is likely to remain partly cloudy, offering limited relief from the heat.

Meanwhile, Vellore recorded the highest maximum temperature in the state at 41.5°C on May 27, reflecting the intensity of the ongoing heatwave conditions. In contrast, Ooty in the Nilgiris registered the lowest minimum temperature at 13.2°C, highlighting the stark variation between the plains and hill regions.

The RMC has advised residents to take necessary precautions against heat exposure, especially during peak afternoon hours, while also keeping an eye on localized heavy rainfall alerts in the coming days.