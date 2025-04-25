Kanchi Kamakoti Peetam to Induct 71st Acharya on Akshaya Trithiya in Kanchipuram

Kanchipuram, April 25 — The revered Kanchi Kamakoti Peetam is all set to witness a historic spiritual moment with the induction of its 71st Acharya on the auspicious occasion of Akshaya Trithiya, which falls on April 30 this year.

According to a press release from the Kanchi Shankara Mutt, the current seer, His Holiness Sri Vijayendra Saraswathi Swamigal, will initiate sanyasa deeksha to Duddu Satya Venkata Surya Subramanya Ganesha Sharma Dravid, marking his ascension as the 71st Shankaracharya of the Peetam. The ceremonial anointment will take place at 6 a.m. in the sacred town of Kanchipuram.

The new Acharya-designate hails from the Annavaram district in Andhra Pradesh and is deeply rooted in Vedic traditions. Beginning his Vedic journey in 2006, he has since mastered the Rig, Yajur, and Sama Vedas, along with the Gānōpanishads — a rare scholarly feat for someone of his age. His spiritual discipline, scholastic achievements, and commitment to dharma have earned him this rare honour from the mutt.

This transition comes as a significant moment in the legacy of the Kanchi Kamakoti Peetam, one of the most esteemed monastic institutions in India, known for its unbroken spiritual lineage and deep-rooted contributions to dharma, culture, and education.

The mutt has invited devotees and well-wishers to be part of the momentous event, which signifies the continuation of a centuries-old spiritual tradition.

The new Acharya’s journey as a spiritual leader is expected to inspire and guide generations of devotees, further strengthening the sacred legacy of the Kanchi Kamakoti Peetam.