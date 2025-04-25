Mettur dam to be opened on June 12: Duraimurugan

In a significant announcement for the agricultural community of Tamil Nadu, Water Resources Minister Duraimurugan declared in the State Assembly on Friday that the Mettur Dam will be opened for irrigation on June 12. The announcement marks a crucial step in ensuring timely water supply for the kuruvai paddy cultivation in the delta districts.

As part of the preparations, the Minister said that desilting works across 12 districts, spanning 5,021 kilometers of irrigation canals, have been planned and are already in progress.

“Under the special dredging project, a sum of Rs 98 crore has been allocated. The desilting operations are under way and are expected to be completed by the end of May,” said Duraimurugan, as reported by Maalaimalar.

The timely opening of the dam is vital for thousands of farmers who depend on the Cauvery water for their crops, especially in the delta region. The government’s early preparation and allocation of funds aim to ensure smooth water flow through canals once the dam is opened.

The Mettur Dam, built across the Cauvery River, is a lifeline for agricultural activities in central and southern Tamil Nadu. The June 12 opening aligns with the state’s long-standing tradition of releasing water on that date, provided there is adequate storage.

With the desilting operations in full swing and the government’s assurance of completing them by May-end, the announcement comes as a welcome relief to farmers eagerly awaiting the seasonal water release.