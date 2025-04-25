Murders ecline in TN over last 3 months: DGP

Tamil Nadu Director General of Police (DGP) Shankar Jiwal has stated that the number of murders in the state has decreased over the past three months due to proactive preventive measures taken by the police.

According to a press release issued by the DGP’s office, an analysis of murder cases in Tamil Nadu revealed that the highest number of such cases occurred between 2017 and 2020. In 2019 alone, a peak of 1,745 murder cases was recorded across the state.

However, since 2021, there has been a steady decline in murder cases each year. Notably, in 2024, the state registered the lowest number of murder cases in the last 12 years, with only 1,563 incidents reported.

The report also highlighted a significant reduction in murders linked to rowdy elements, owing to strict actions taken against them. From January to March last year, 354 murders were reported, while in the same period this year, the number has dropped to 340.

In 2024, a record-breaking 3,645 rowdy elements were arrested under the Goondas Act — the highest in any year to date. Additionally, the number of rowdies classified under A+, A, B, and C categories has been reduced by 50%.

Through legal proceedings, 242 rowdies have been convicted, and bail has been revoked for 68 others — marking the highest number of bail cancellations in the past 12 years. The statement attributed this overall decline to the Tamil Nadu police’s effective preemptive and law enforcement strategies.