VCs conference in Ooty amid protests

A high-level conference of Vice-Chancellors is currently underway at the Raj Bhavan in Ooty, with representatives from 32 universities taking part in the event.

Since Tamil Nadu Governor R.N. Ravi assumed office, he has been organizing annual conferences involving Vice-Chancellors of both government and private universities. This year marks the fourth consecutive edition of the conference being held in Ooty.

The two-day event, which began today (April 25), is being inaugurated by Vice President of India, Jagdeep Dhankhar. The conference aims to foster dialogue and collaboration among academic leaders to enhance the quality and reach of higher education in the state and across the country.

Invitations were extended to 21 Vice-Chancellors from state universities, 25 from private universities, and 3 from central universities. As of now, representatives from 32 institutions have confirmed their participation.

The discussions during the conference are expected to focus on academic innovation, governance in higher education, and the role of universities in nation-building.