TN Govt aims to boost higher education enrolment

In a bid to tackle the declining enrolment in higher education institutions (HEIs), the Tamil Nadu government has introduced dual shifts and five new courses across government colleges, Higher Education Minister Mr. Govi Chezhiyan announced in the Assembly on Thursday.

Responding to concerns raised by former Higher Education Minister Mr. K.P. Anbazhagan, Mr. Chezhiyan acknowledged the drop in college admissions over the years. Mr. Anbazhagan had pointed out that admissions to HEIs fell by 47%, with figures dropping from 2.21 lakh students in 2022–23 to 1.94 lakh in 2024–25.

In response, Chezhiyan highlighted the proactive steps taken by the Tamil Nadu government to reverse this trend. “Two shifts have been implemented in government colleges to accommodate more students and ensure greater flexibility,” he said. In addition, five new undergraduate courses have been introduced to attract a broader range of students and align with emerging academic interests and job markets.

The minister also revealed that Dr. J. Jayalalitha University in Villupuram has been merged with Annamalai University, a move aimed at streamlining administration and ensuring uninterrupted education for students from the region.

“The merger has allowed students to continue their education smoothly without facing institutional disruptions,” Chezhiyan said.

The government hopes that these measures will enhance access to higher education, improve enrolment rates, and provide students with greater academic opportunities and career readiness.

With these reforms in place, the Tamil Nadu government reiterates its commitment to making higher education more inclusive, accessible, and aligned with the aspirations of its youth.