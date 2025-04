Fares for AC EMU services announced

This AC service is expected to offer passengers a comfortable and premium travel experience, especially beneficial during the hot summer months. Commuters are advised to plan their travel accordingly and enjoy the upgraded suburban rail service.

The AC suburban train connects key stations across the route with affordable pricing. The fare ranges from ₹35 to ₹105, depending on the boarding station.

For the convenience of daily commuters and long-distance travelers, the fare details of the newly introduced fully air-conditioned train service between Chennai Beach and Chengalpattu have been officially released.

Search for: Search