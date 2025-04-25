Fares for AC EMU services announced

For the convenience of daily commuters and long-distance travelers, the fare details of the newly introduced fully air-conditioned train service between Chennai Beach and Chengalpattu have been officially released.
The AC suburban train connects key stations across the route with affordable pricing. The fare ranges from ₹35 to ₹105, depending on the boarding station.
Fare Highlights (Chennai Beach to Chengalpattu line):
₹35: Chennai Fort, Chennai Park, Egmore, Chetpet, Nungambakkam, Kodambakkam
₹40: Mambalam, Saidapet
₹60: Guindy, St. Thomas Mount, Palavanthangal, Minambakkam, Tirusulam, Pallavaram
₹85: Chrompet, Tambaram Sanatorium, Tambaram, Perungulathur, Vandalur
₹90: Urapakkam, Guduvancheri, Potheri
₹95: Kattangulattur, Maraimalai Nagar
₹100: Singaperumal Koil
₹105: Paranur, Chengalpattu
This AC service is expected to offer passengers a comfortable and premium travel experience, especially beneficial during the hot summer months. Commuters are advised to plan their travel accordingly and enjoy the upgraded suburban rail service.