DMK holds protest against Union Budget

Chennai: Dravida Munnetra Kazhagam (DMK) on Saturday held protests across Tamil Nadu against the Centre, alleging that the state was neglected in the Union Budget.

The protest comes ahead of the 9th NITI Aayog’s Governing Council meeting chaired by Prime Minister Narendra Modi at the Rashtrapati Bhavan Cultural Centre in New Delhi.

During the protest, DMK MP Dayanidhi Maran said, “Southern states, especially Tamil Nadu, are constantly being neglected by the Modi government. We have been asking for funds for the second phase of the metro for the last 3 years, but not a single rupee has been given yet.”

“Andhra Pradesh is getting Rs 16,000 crore for the new capital, while technically Rs 35,000 crore is being gifted to Bihar in the name of flood relief. The amount given to Andhra Pradesh is a loan guarantee means CM Chandrababu Naidu can take loans from other banks, but he has to pay interest and principal, so I am sure CM Naidu is aware of this. The implications will come out very soon. It is a minority government, so anything can happen,” he said.

Earlier, the party announced a “massive agitations” in all district headquarters on Saturday against the BJP-led central government, accusing it of showing “step-motherly treatment” to Tamil Nadu in the Union Budget.