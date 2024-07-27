Mamata leaves NITI Aayog meet midway

New Delhi: West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee walked out of the NITI Aayog on Saturday and accused the centre of letting her speak.

TMC leader alleged that her mic was muted while she was speaking during the NITI Aayog meeting.

“…I was speaking, my mic was muted. I said why did you stop me, why are you discriminating. I am attending the meeting you should be happy instead of that you are giving more scope to your party your government,” Banerjee said.

After walking out from the NITI Aayog meeting, the Bengal Chief Minister interacted with the media and said that stopping her from speaking was not only Bengal’s insult but also the insult of regional parties.

‘Only I am there from the opposition and you are stopping me from speaking…This is not only the insult of Bengal but also of all regional parties,” she said.

The Council meeting of NITI Aayog, chaired by Prime Minister Narendra Modi, included all state chief ministers, lieutenant governors of Union Territories, and several Union ministers as its members. Many of the INDIA lock leaders opposed it and did not participate in the meeting.

She further added that she was not allowed to speak for more than 5 minutes while people before her spoke for 10-20 minutes.

“…I said you (central government) should not discriminate against state governments. I wanted to speak but I was allowed to speak only for 5 minutes. People before me spoke for 10-20 minutes. I was the only one from the opposition who was participating but still, I was not allowed to speak. This is insulting,” she added.