Kamala Harris officially declares her candidature for US polls

Washington: US Vice President Kamala Harris has officially declared her candidacy for the upcoming presidential elections, confidently asserting that her grassroots campaign will win in November.

Harris took her official social media handle X and said that in November, her people-powered campaign will win.

She also emphasised that she would work hard to earn every vote.

“Today, I signed the forms officially declaring my candidacy for President of the United States. I will work hard to earn every vote. And in November, our people-powered campaign will win,” Kamala Harris said in her post.

US Vice President Kamala Harris will be the Democratic nominee for the upcoming presidential election on November 5 in the US.

On Friday, former US President Barack Obama publicly endorsed Vice President Kamala Harris for the US presidential post following Joe Biden’s recent withdrawal from the race.

Obama stated that he and former US First Lady Michelle Obama will do everything in their power to ensure that Harris wins the presidential election in November.

In a post on X, Barack Obama said, “Earlier this week, Michelle and I called our friend @KamalaHarris. We told her we think she’ll make a fantastic President of the United States, and that she has our full support. At this critical moment for our country, we’re going to do everything we can to make sure she wins in November. We hope you’ll join us.”