UK PM condemns stabbing of 2 Jewish men near synagogue

London, May 1:

British Prime Minister Keir Starmer on Wednesday led condemnations of an antisemitic attack in north-west London, which involved two men being stabbed after a knifeman was seen running down a street near a synagogue.

The stabbing has been declared a terrorist incident. Metropolitan Police say they are investigating whether Wednesday’s attack specifically targeted the Jewish community.

Police said Counter-Terror officers are leading an investigation after a 45-year-old male suspect was Tasered and arrested.

Jewish volunteer patrol group Shomrim said the man was seen running along Golders Green Road armed with a knife, attempting to stab Jewish members of the public. Two male victims were stabbed and are stable as they were treated by non-profit emergency medical service Hatzola, the Hebrew word for rescue.

“The antisemitic attack in Golders Green is utterly appalling,” said Starmer.

“Attacks on our Jewish community are attacks on Britain. Thank you to Shomrim, Hatzola and the police for acting swiftly. Those responsible will be brought to justice,” he said.

The Met Police said the suspect also attempted to stab police officers before being arrested on suspicion of attempted murder.

Earlier, Starmer told the House of Commons the attack was “deeply concerning” and that such offences have been taking place “too much recently”.

Armed police are on patrol in the area, which remains cordoned off as the Met Police continue an investigation into the latest in a series of attacks in the heavily Jewish neighbourhood in north-west London.

Alleged arson attacks on four Jewish community ambulances in late March were followed by a memorial wall being targeted in an attempted arson attack on Monday in the Golders Green area of London, prompting a counter-terror police probe.