Stalin holds review meet on ‘Makkaludan Mudhalvar’

Chief Minister MK Stalin conducted a comprehensive review meeting of the ‘Makkaludan Mudhalvar’ scheme with district collectors from Nagapattinam, Vellore, Tiruppur, Thoothukudi, and Madurai. The meeting, held via video conference, also included interactions with scheme beneficiaries.

During the session, Chief Minister Stalin inquired about the basic amenities provided to the people under the scheme and gauged public response. He took the opportunity to directly interact with several beneficiaries, ensuring their needs and feedback were heard firsthand.

Minister for Registration P Moorthy provided detailed insights into the arrangements and promotional activities for the scheme’s camps. Additionally, Nagapattinam MLA J Mohamed Shanavas expressed gratitude towards the Chief Minister for addressing five out of his ten demands for his constituency.

The review meeting saw the participation of Chief Secretary Shiv Das Meena and other senior officials, highlighting the administration’s commitment to the scheme’s success.

The ‘Makkaludan Mudhalvar’ scheme, launched in December 2023, aims to streamline government services to ensure timely delivery to urban residents across municipal corporations, municipalities, and town panchayats. Recognizing the scheme’s initial success, it was extended to rural areas from July 11, 2024. To date, a total of 861 camps have been conducted statewide as part of the initiative.