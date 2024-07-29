Annamalai criticises CM statements as ‘misguided’

BJP Tamil Nadu president K. Annamalai launched a scathing attack on Chief Minister M.K. Stalin on Saturday, claiming that a video uploaded by the Chief Minister was riddled with lies and misguided statements. The video in question outlined the reasons for boycotting the NITI Aayog meeting and detailed how Tamil Nadu was allegedly treated unfairly in the Union Budget. BJP Tamil Nadu president K. Annamalai launched a scathing attack on Chief Minister M.K. Stalin on Saturday, claiming that a video uploaded by the Chief Minister was riddled with lies and misguided statements. The video in question outlined the reasons for boycotting the NITI Aayog meeting and detailed how Tamil Nadu was allegedly treated unfairly in the Union Budget.

Taking to social media platform X (formerly Twitter), Annamalai released a counter-video in which he “fact-checked” Stalin’s assertions. He accused the Chief Minister of disseminating false information and misleading the public regarding the state’s treatment by the Union government.

In his critique, Annamalai pointed out several areas where he believed Stalin’s claims were unfounded and provided counter-arguments to the Chief Minister’s points. He emphasized that the BJP government at the Center had consistently worked towards the development and welfare of Tamil Nadu, rejecting the notion of any biased treatment.

This exchange marks the latest in a series of confrontations between the ruling DMK and the opposition BJP in Tamil Nadu, reflecting the ongoing political tension in the state.