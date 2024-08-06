Modi Chairs Key Meet Over Bangladesh Unrest

Defence Minister Rajnath Singh, Home Minister Amit Shah, External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar and Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman were present in the meeting.

Separately, PM Modi was also briefed on the situation in Bangladesh by S Jaishankar. Congress MP Rahul Gandhi, who is the Leader of the Opposition in the Lok Sabha, has also spoken to Jaishankar.

Hasina, who first came to power in 2009, had sought to quell nationwide protests against her government since early July but she fled the country after brutal unrest on Sunday in which nearly 100 people were killed.