Former England batter Graham Thorpe passes away

“There seem to be no appropriate words to describe the deep shock we feel at Graham’s death. More than one of England’s finest ever batters, he was a beloved member of the cricket family and revered by fans all over the world,” the statement read.

Thorpe began his Test career in 1993 with an Ashes century and repeated the feat on the return tour, in Perth in February 1995.

The left-hander was also instrumental in England’s back-to-back series wins in Pakistan and Sri Lanka during the 2000-01 season.