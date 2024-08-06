Lakshya Sen suffers  defeat in Paris Olympics

In a match that tugged at the heartstrings of Indian badminton fans, Lakshya Sen came agonizingly close to securing his first Olympic medal, only to see it slip through his fingers in a tense bronze-medal showdown at the Paris 2024 Olympics. Sen, who had been the favorite heading into the match against Malaysia’s Lee Zii Jia, ultimately lost in three sets, bringing an end to India’s 12-year streak of winning Olympic medals in badminton.

Lakshya, ranked higher and having a 4-1 head-to-head advantage over Lee, started the match confidently. He claimed the first set with a decisive 21-13 win, raising hopes of a bronze medal. However, the script changed dramatically in the second game, as Lee stormed back with a nine-point lead, ultimately winning the set 21-16. In the decider, the momentum was firmly with Lee, who closed out the match 21-11, leaving Lakshya and India heartbroken.

This loss marked the end of a tough 24 hours for Indian badminton, with star players like PV Sindhu and the men’s doubles pair of Satwiksairaj Rankireddy and Chirag Shetty already out of the competition. Lakshya, just 22 years old, had been the last hope for India to continue its Olympic badminton legacy.

After the match, an emotional Lakshya struggled to find the words to express his disappointment. “I had my chances. I could have done better in the second set. Credit to him; he played very well. I am not able to take it at the moment,” said Lakshya, his voice reflecting the weight of the loss. He also revealed that during the match, he had to contend with a nosebleed, which disrupted his focus and momentum.

Despite the painful loss, Lakshya’s journey in this tournament has been nothing short of remarkable. His campaign included wins over top players like Jonatan Christie, HS Prannoy, and Chou Tien-Chen, propelling him to the semi-finals. Even after his victory over Kevin Cordon was nullified due to the Guatemalan’s injury withdrawal, Lakshya continued to show his prowess, defeating formidable opponents on his way to the final four.

While the outcome was not what he or the nation had hoped for, Lakshya’s performance at the Paris 2024 Olympics solidified his status as a rising star in world badminton. His resilience and skill on the court have won him admiration, and as he processes this loss, the experience will undoubtedly fuel his drive for future successes. With a bright future ahead, Lakshya Sen will look to bounce back, possibly fulfilling predictions of Olympic glory in Los Angeles in 2028.