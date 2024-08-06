Manu Bhaker to be India’s flag bearer at closing ceremony

Paris, Aug 6: Star shooter Manu Bhaker, who created history by winning two bronze medals at the Paris Games, is set to be India’s flag bearer at the Olympic closing ceremony here on Sunday.

Manu opened India’s medal account at the ongoing Games by winning a bronze in individual 10m air pistol event, becoming the first markswoman from the country to win an Olympic medal.

She then joined forces with Sarabjot Singh to bag the 10m air pistol mixed team bronze.

“Yes, Manu has been chosen to be the flag bearer. She has done exceptionally well and deserves the honour,” an IOA official said

The 22-year-old shooter from Haryana had earlier said it would be an honour to be India’s as flag bearer.

“There are many in the contingent who are more deserving but it will be a real honour, if I am asked to,” Manu had told PTI.

IOA has not named a male flag bearer yet but are likely announce one in the coming days.

Besides Manu’s two medals, fellow shooter Swapnil Kushale clinched India’s third medal also a bronze in the men’s 50m Rifle Three Positions.

Shuttler Lakshya Sen will fight for bronze on Monday and the men’s hockey team has also got closer to a medal by reaching the semifinals.

Nisha Dahiya will start India wrestlers’ campaign today when she takes the mat in women’s 68kg event. Reigning Olympic champion Neeraj Chopra will begin his campaign on August 6.