SC says coaching centres have become ‘death chambers’; issues notices to Centre, Delhi govt

On July 27, three civil services aspirants drowned in the basement library of Rau’s IAS Study Circle in the Old Rajinder Nagar area here after it was flooded following heavy rain.

Taking suo motu cognisance of the matter, a bench of Justices Surya Kant and Ujjal Bhuyan said the incident was an eye-opener for all.

This is horrible what we are reading. If need be, we will even close down these coaching centres. For the time being, the coaching should go online, unless there is meticulous compliance of building regulations and other safety norms.

“These places (coaching centres) have become death chambers. Coaching centres are playing with the lives of these aspirants who have come from different parts of the country with dreams and are working hard,” the bench said.

“The recent unfortunate incident which took away lives of three young aspirants who joined the coaching centres for their career is an eye-opener for one and all. We, therefore, deem it appropriate to expand the scope of proceedings and issue notice to the Centre and the NCT of Delhi to show cause as to what safety norms have been prescribed so far and what is the effective mechanism evolved to ensure compliance,” he said.