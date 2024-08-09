Chennai Metro Blue Line services restored 

On Thursday morning, services on the Blue Line of the Chennai Metro Rail were temporarily disrupted due to a technical failure, causing delays in train frequency between Chennai Airport and Wimco Nagar Depot. The intervals between trains extended to 18 minutes, leading to inconvenience for commuters during the morning rush hour. On Thursday morning, services on the Blue Line of the Chennai Metro Rail were temporarily disrupted due to a technical failure, causing delays in train frequency between Chennai Airport and Wimco Nagar Depot. The intervals between trains extended to 18 minutes, leading to inconvenience for commuters during the morning rush hour.

Chennai Metro Rail Limited (CMRL) responded promptly to the issue, working swiftly to restore normal service. The technical problem was resolved, and regular operations resumed shortly thereafter. CMRL issued an apology for the disruption, acknowledging the inconvenience caused to passengers.

In a statement posted on the social media platform X, CMRL clarified that the technical glitch had only affected the segment between Chennai Airport and Wimco Nagar Depot. The rest of the Blue Line, specifically the sections between Wimco Nagar Depot and Tollgate, as well as between Airport and Washermanpet Station, remained unaffected and continued to operate as scheduled.

With normal services now fully restored across the entire Blue Line, CMRL assured passengers that they are taking steps to prevent such issues in the future and are committed to providing reliable and efficient transportation.