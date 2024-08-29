Hold Formula race without troubling public: HC

Chennai: The Madras High Court, while hearing a case opposing the Formula 4 car race, issued an order stating that there should be no inconvenience caused to anyone during the event.

The court also directed the Tamil Nadu government to submit a report on the matter.

Earlier, in February, the Madras High Court granted permission for the Formula 4 car race to be held in Chennai, on behalf of the Tamil Nadu government, under certain conditions. The order emphasized the need to prevent noise pollution, particularly because the planned race route passes by several hospitals.

In this context, Prasad, a spokesperson for the Tamil Nadu BJP, filed a petition in the Madras High Court opposing the car race. In his petition, he argued that the Formula 4 car race, scheduled for the 31st and 1st of the coming month, should not be allowed to take place on public roads and that the state government should not have granted permission for such an event.

The case was heard today (August 29). The Tamil Nadu government, in its submission, assured the court that the race would not cause any inconvenience to the public and that traffic arrangements would be made to ensure smooth transportation.