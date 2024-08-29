Vishal raises concerns over exploitation of women in cinema

Chennai: On the occasion of his 47th birthday, actor Vishal addressed the media and expressed his concerns about the exploitation faced by women in the film industry.

He highlighted the unfortunate reality that 80% of women who seek acting opportunities are deceived. Vishal urged these women to thoroughly investigate the companies they approach for work and to remain vigilant and cautious.

Vishal emphasized the importance of safety and awareness among women entering the industry. He stated, “Women must be cautious and should not allow themselves to be exploited by anyone in the film industry. If anyone, no matter who they are, invites you with wrong intentions or talks about ‘adjustments,’ don’t hesitate to hit them with a slipper.”

In a bid to curb such exploitation, Vishal announced plans to establish a 10-member committee under the South Indian Artistes’ Association, similar to the Hema Committee in Kerala. This committee will focus on protecting women from harassment in the industry. Vishal mentioned that an official announcement regarding this initiative will be made soon, reiterating that it is their duty to safeguard the interests of women in cinema.

Vishal did not shy away from acknowledging the existence of exploitation within Tamil cinema. He pointed out that some unscrupulous individuals, whom he referred to as “uppuma companies,” take advantage of aspiring actresses by promising them opportunities, only to exploit them during photoshoots and then disappear. He condemned such practices and urged actresses not to fall prey to these scams.

Vishal’s strong words and proposed actions reflect a growing awareness and a push for change within the South Indian film industry. His call for the establishment of a protective committee and his candid admission of the issues in Tamil cinema are steps toward addressing and reducing the exploitation faced by women in the industry.