Sexual assault case registered against actor Jayasurya

Thiruvananthapuram: Malayalam actor Jayasurya, known for his roles in films like Vellam and Njan Marykutty, finds himself at the center of serious legal trouble as a case has been registered against him based on allegations of sexual assault.

A female artist filed the complaint, which has triggered a detailed investigation by the Special Investigation Team (SIT).

According to reports, the SIT visited the complainant’s residence in the Aluva area of Ernakulam on Wednesday to record her statement. The actress claimed that Jayasurya had sexually harassed her in a toilet, an incident that has now led to severe legal consequences for the actor. As a result of the complaint, the police have registered a case under multiple sections of the Indian Penal Code (IPC), including Section 354 (outraging the modesty of a woman), Section 354(A) (sexual harassment), and Section 509 (word, gesture, or act intended to insult the modesty of a woman). These charges are non-bailable, reflecting the gravity of the accusations.

The registration of the complaint against Jayasurya appears to have opened a floodgate of similar allegations, with more women reportedly coming forward to share their experiences of sexual abuse within the Malayalam film industry. Media reports suggest that the SIT is now delving into these new revelations, indicating a potential larger investigation into the systemic issues of sexual misconduct in the industry.

This is not the first time Jayasurya has faced such allegations. He was previously implicated in another sexual assault case, which had already cast a shadow over his career. The current charges only compound the legal and reputational challenges the actor now faces.

This development is a significant moment in the ongoing discourse around sexual harassment and abuse in the Indian entertainment industry. It echoes the broader #MeToo movement, which has seen women across various industries coming forward with stories of harassment and abuse. The Malayalam film industry, like many others, has been under scrutiny for its treatment of women, both on and off the screen. The new allegations against Jayasurya could lead to further introspection and possibly more cases being brought to light.