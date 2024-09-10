Gold rate remains unchanged

The gold rate remained unchanged on Tuesday. The price of 24 carat gold is Rs 7346.0 per gm, with no change in value. The rate for 22 carat gold stands at Rs 6735.0 per gm, also with no change.

In the past week, the rate for 24 carat gold has seen a decrease of -1.12%, while over the past month, it has declined by -2.42%. The silver rate is recorded at Rs 87000.0 per kg, remaining unchanged.

In Chennai, the gold price today is Rs 73310.0 for 10 grams. This rate is unchanged from yesterday, 09-09-2024, and shows a slight increase from the previous week’s price of Rs 73210.0 for 10 grams on 04-09-2024.

The silver price in Chennai is recorded at Rs 92000.0 per kg, consistent with yesterday’s rate of Rs 92000.0 per kg on 09-09-2024, and reflecting an increase from the previous week’s price of Rs 82440.0 per kg on 04-09-2024.