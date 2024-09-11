FIDE announces partnership for Chess Olympiad

New Delhi, Sept 11: FIDE (International Chess Federation) on Tuesday announced a partnership with Tech Mahindra for the upcoming 45th Chess Olympiad in Budapest. New Delhi, Sept 11: FIDE (International Chess Federation) on Tuesday announced a partnership with Tech Mahindra for the upcoming 45th Chess Olympiad in Budapest.

The Olympiad, one of the biggest sporting events globally, will have 196 teams competing in the Open Section and 184 teams in the Women’s Section. The 45th Chess Olympiad is notable for having the largest participating teams ever and a record-breaking number of women’s teams.

Tech Mahindra announced its association with the 45th Chess Olympiad by FIDE as the General Sponsor, which is set to take place from September 10 to 23 in Budapest, Hungary

In addition, Tech Mahindra and FIDE have been revolutionising the historic game through various initiatives over the years.