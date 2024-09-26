Musk denies romantic relationship with Meloni

At a glittering awards ceremony held on the sidelines of the 79th Session of the General Assembly of the United Nations on Monday evening, New York time, Musk had bestowed an Atlantic Council Global Citizen Award on Meloni, calling the Italian PM “someone who is even more beautiful on the inside than she was on the outside.”

“She’s also someone who is authentic, honest, truthful. That can’t always be said about politicians,” Musk added while praising Italy’s economic growth and record low unemployment.

The Italian leader responded by referring to Musk as a “precious genius”.

“I thank Elon for the beautiful words that he had for me, and for his precious genius for the era in which we live,” she said at the start of her speech.

As videos and photographs of Musk and Meloni went viral on social media, Tesla Owners Silicon Valley, which calls itself “the most notorious Tesla club in the world”, shared a picture of Musk and Meloni from the event late Tuesday night, asking followers, “do you think they’ll date?”

Responding to the post early Wednesday, Musk clarified, “We are not dating”.

Replying to another post that said “we all know what happened next”, Musk made it clear that he was at the event with his mother, Maye Musk.