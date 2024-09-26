China test-fires ICBM that can strike US cities

China on Wednesday successfully test-fired an intercontinental ballistic missile (ICBM) that could hit the US cities, in a rare publicised launch to display its strategic deterrence capability.

The launch tested weaponry performance and military training effectiveness and achieved desired goals, the Chinese Defence Ministry said in a statement.

China had notified relevant nations about the test in advance, according to the PLA Rocket Force.

This is the first time in decades that China has made its flight test of an intercontinental ballistic missile public in an apparent show of strategic deterrence, state-run China Daily reported.

According to the Hong Kong-based South China Morning Post, the new missile could reach the US mainland, though the Defence Ministry has not specified its range.