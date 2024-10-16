UK PM flags ‘rule of law’ in India-Canada row

British Prime Minister Keir Starmer agreed on the “importance of the rule of law” during a phone call with his Canadian counterpart Justin Trudeau in the wake of the ongoing diplomatic row with India, Downing Street said on Tuesday.

While the statement does not make a direct reference to India, it refers to “allegations” under investigation in Canada.

The phone call on Monday evening came after India expelled six Canadian diplomats and withdrew its High Commissioner in Canada, Sanjay Kumar Verma, and called Ottawa’s allegations “preposterous” and part of a political agenda centred on vote-bank politics.

“The Prime Minister spoke to Canadian Prime Minister Justin Trudeau yesterday evening,” reads the 10 Downing Street statement.